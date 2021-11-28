NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,664.29 ($113.20).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($120.85) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of LON NXT traded down GBX 262 ($3.42) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7,848 ($102.53). The company had a trading volume of 190,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,438. The company has a market capitalization of £10.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 6,374 ($83.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,027.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,992.50.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

