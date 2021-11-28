Zacks: Analysts Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANF shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 52.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 180,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 62,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $1,556,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,942. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

