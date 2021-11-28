Reviewing Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weber and NACCO Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weber $1.53 billion 2.65 $88.41 million N/A N/A NACCO Industries $128.43 million 1.70 $14.79 million $4.86 6.28

Weber has higher revenue and earnings than NACCO Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Weber shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of NACCO Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of NACCO Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Weber and NACCO Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weber N/A N/A N/A NACCO Industries 21.01% 13.90% 9.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weber and NACCO Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weber 0 4 3 0 2.43 NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weber currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.82%. Given Weber’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weber is more favorable than NACCO Industries.

Summary

Weber beats NACCO Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The NAMining segment offers value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, lithium, and other minerals. The Minerals Management segment promotes the development of oil, gas, and coal reserves. The company was founded on February 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

