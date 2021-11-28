Corra.Finance (CORA) Hits Market Cap of $4.69 Million

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $37,973.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00005738 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00062308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00074913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00101311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.21 or 0.07449792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,431.56 or 0.99946462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

