COVA (COVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $319,428.99

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, COVA has traded 56% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market cap of $319,428.99 and approximately $25,976.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00043520 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00235511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

