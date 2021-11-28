Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.01. 698,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

