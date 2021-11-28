First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $18.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,123,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $298.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

