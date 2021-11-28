Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,798.73 or 0.03302809 BTC on major exchanges. Tether Gold has a market cap of $189.85 million and approximately $805,790.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00043520 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00235511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether Gold Coin Profile

XAUT is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XAUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.