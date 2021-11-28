Thunder Token Price Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $125.74 million and $62.23 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00014443 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.42 or 0.00222956 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001112 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

