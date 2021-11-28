Analysts Set The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target at $15.94

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

HNST has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ HNST traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. Honest has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $266,670 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,788,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter worth $8,074,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at $44,249,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at $2,671,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $860,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

