Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. 24,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,465. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $26.22.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

