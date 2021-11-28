BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 219.6% from the October 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of BSIG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.