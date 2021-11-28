Insight Folios Inc Buys 553 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 488.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

