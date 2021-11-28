CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,899 shares of company stock worth $40,894,444 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $232.64 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.24 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.61.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

