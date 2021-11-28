DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 4,959 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Moderna were worth $18,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $329.63 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,126,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,360,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,250 shares of company stock worth $150,301,175 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

