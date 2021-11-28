Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $1,365,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at $636,712,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,250 shares of company stock worth $150,301,175 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $329.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

