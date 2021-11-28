Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys 9,972 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.92 and its 200 day moving average is $128.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

