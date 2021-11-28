Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.59.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total value of $5,317,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $284.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.