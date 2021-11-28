Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $176.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.94 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

