Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 980 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 1.1% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $289.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.49. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $195.88 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

