Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.450-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.850 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Truist Securities increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.58.

Shares of FRT traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.95. 432,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

