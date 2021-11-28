Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $33.49. 10,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.9882 dividend. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.