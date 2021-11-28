Brokerages Set Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target at $115.33

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 95.00 to 96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

DNKEY traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,352. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.00. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 24.14%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

