Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the October 31st total of 1,033,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 281.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ISUZF remained flat at $$14.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.