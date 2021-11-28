Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the October 31st total of 1,033,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 281.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ISUZF remained flat at $$14.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

