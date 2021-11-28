Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the October 31st total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

LKREF stock remained flat at $$9.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Get Link Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.