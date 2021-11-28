Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the October 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sunlands Technology Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunlands Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

