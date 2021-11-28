Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $42.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of Groupon stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 593,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,628. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. Groupon has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $676.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.54.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Groupon by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,663 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 53,942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Groupon by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Groupon by 976.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,984 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Groupon by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Groupon by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.