Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

MTRAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Metro stock remained flat at $$49.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

