iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 4.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $32,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.05 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.