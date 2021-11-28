Beetle Coin (BEET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,767.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $78,880.24 and approximately $3,767.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

