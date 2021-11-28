Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,235 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in WestRock by 2,405.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in WestRock by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WRK opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

