Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $32,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,244 shares of company stock worth $26,774,035. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.