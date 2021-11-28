Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781,500 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NIO were worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NIO by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,212,000 after purchasing an additional 384,556 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NIO by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of NIO by 114.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 10.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,987,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,754,000 after purchasing an additional 675,666 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

NYSE:NIO opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

