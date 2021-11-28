Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

EQ has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equillium in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Equillium alerts:

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $53,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,724.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equillium by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Equillium by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Equillium by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQ opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. Equillium has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $11.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.