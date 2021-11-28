Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.08% of BlackRock worth $97,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in BlackRock by 12.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $901.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $902.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $893.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

