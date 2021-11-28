iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

