Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.58

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Expeditors International of Washington has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.02. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $132.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.