Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Plans None Dividend of $0.08

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) declared a None dividend on Friday, November 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

