Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the October 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,821,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.