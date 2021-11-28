MoonTools 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,078.00 (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One MoonTools coin can now be bought for approximately $27.93 or 0.00051451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTools has a market cap of $768,146.73 and $2,078.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MoonTools has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

