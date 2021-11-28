Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 195,676 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Express by 6.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP opened at $156.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

