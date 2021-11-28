Odyssey Market Cap Tops $5.69 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $214,017.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00043628 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00236126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

