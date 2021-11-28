Impossible Finance Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and $301,068.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00074672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00101185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.56 or 0.07449966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,306.92 or 1.00031900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins.

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

