Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 31.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 82,280 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 1.3% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 231,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 125.8% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,923. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

