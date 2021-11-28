Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Down 94.4% in November

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the October 31st total of 41,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 737,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,292. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $25.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

PXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Univest Sec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

