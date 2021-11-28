Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $353.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.92.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

