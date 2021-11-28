Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $243.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.83. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

