Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,273,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.