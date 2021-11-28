Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

