Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases 365 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,736 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 563,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,662 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $175.74 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day moving average of $141.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

